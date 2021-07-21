MUSCLE SHOALS — Harold Arden Reid, 98 year old resident of Muscle Shoals, left this world on July 18, 2021, surrounded with great friends and family. He lived a full life and spent his last days reminiscing about all his fun adventures.
Harold is survived by his dear wife of 70 years, Rebecca Ann Thornton Reid; and brother, Gary Blanton Reid of Beaver Creek, Ohio. Harold was born in Tuscumbia and spent most all of his life in the Shoals area. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gary and Mable Reid; and his sisters, Jane Reid Bishop, Rosa Nell Reid Miller and Charlotte Reid Cottingham.
Harold graduated from Deshler High School and attended Auburn University. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII in the Aleutian Islands. He worked in the grocery business with his father for years and ended his career in auto sales with Reid Pontiac and Crump Chevrolet.
Harold loved the lake, golf, dancing, gardening and travel. He spent the majority of life living on Wilson Lake where he enjoyed boating with friends and family. When he moved into town, he spent his days playing golf and working in his garden. His mother taught him all about flowers and gardening. He loved to recall his many golfing trips and travels.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 22nd at Colbert Memorial Chapel in Tuscumbia. Visitation at noon with the service at 12:30 p.m.
The family is grateful to all the Hospice caregivers who provided such good care over the past year.
