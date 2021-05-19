MARIETTA, GEORGIA — Harold Arnold Smith Sr., 90, of Marietta, Georgia passed away May 16, 2021. A private service with Matt Amos officiating will be held at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. He was a member of the Woodstock Church of Christ, Woodstock, GA.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Amos Benson Smith and Annie Lou Smith of Rome, GA; and his sister, Joyce Ann Brand of Rome, GA.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Rachel McFall Smith; son, Harold Arnold Smith Jr. of Marietta, GA; daughter, Susan Hope Cook (Jesse Larkin) of Canton, GA; grandsons, Hollon, Raines, Aden and Andred Cook of Canton, GA; stepgrandsons, Ryan Cook (Kalyn) and Tyler Cook of Rossville, GA; stepgreat-grandsons, Webb and Gray Cook of Rossville, GA; nieces, Lisa Claytor (Greg) and Renee’ Wallace (Mark) of Armuchee, GA; grandnephews, Mat Claytor (Emily) of Rome, GA and Ben Claytor of Armuchee, GA; grandniece, Emily Guice (Grant) of Cartersville, GA; and great-grandnieces, Grace Ann and Mattie Kate Claytor of Rome, GA.
Harold was born in Dekalb County, AL and grew up in Rome GA. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He graduated from Georgia Tech with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering. He lived in Marietta, GA for 58 years and retired from Lockheed Martin Aeronautical Company after 29 years.
Due to the current Pandemic, the Georgia National Cemetery does not allow flowers so we respectfully request no flowers.
