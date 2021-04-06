KILLEN — Harold Augustus Brady, 77, of Killen, passed away April 4, 2021, at his residence. He was a diesel mechanic, a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Shiloh Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife, Linda J. Redford Brady; sons, Harold A. Brady (Andrea) and Timothy G. Brady (Anessa); daughters, Joyce L. Hurn (Randy) and Tracie E. Trousdale (Robert); brother, Jim Brady; sister, Julia Lavrenzi (Bob); 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents, A.J. Brady and Ethal Nagy Brady; brother, Terry Nagy; grandsons, Zachary and Heath Allen Trousdale and Tyler Brady.
Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Jeff Hurn officiating, followed by full military honors.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
