KILLEN — Harold Thomas Behel of Killen, AL passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, AL. He was a member of Atlas Church of Christ in Killen and was retired from TVA.
Due to COVID-19, a private family only graveside service and interment will be held on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 1 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park with Bro. Miles Stutts officiating.
Mr. Behel was preceded in death by his wife, Gayle; son, Bradley Chandler Behel; brother, Bobby Behel; sister, Sandra Behel; parents, Edgar and Georgia Clemmons Behel; maternal grandparents, Homer and Jessie Clemmons; and paternal grandparents, Homer and Lonie Behel.
He is survived by his cherished daughter of whom he was so proud, Britten McMullan (Billy); three grandchildren, Linley, Hogan, and Hagen Howell who gave him constant delight and enjoyment; and by his brother, Jimmy, whose friendship he valued.
God, Family, and Country were the things he held most dear. He answered the call and served his country in the United States Army having served in Vietnam. Helping other veterans and in a way to honor them, he placed flags on deceased veteran’s graves and provided aid and information to those families to receive grave markers, which were placed at the foot of the grave showing recognition for that veteran’s service. He enjoyed playing golf with his church group and was a Papa to many. He served faithfully in his church and community. He lived his faith daily sharing with others the many ways he was blessed. He and Gayle just celebrated their 54th Wedding Anniversary and their love for each other was evident to all who knew them.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to North Alabama Christian Children’s Home, 6372 County Road 63, Florence, AL 35634, in memory of Bradley Behel.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
