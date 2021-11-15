CYPRESS INN, TENNESSEE — Harold Earl Berrry, 76, died Friday, November 12, 2021. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021 from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., at Shackelford Funeral Home, Collinwood. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in McGlamery Cemetery. He was the husband of Margaret “Sissy” Balentine Berry.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.