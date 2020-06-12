FLORENCE — Harold Brently Mills, 55 of Florence, AL, departed his earthly body on Monday, June 8, 2020. Brent was an explorer and loved being outdoors and had an infectious sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. Brent was a veteran of the United States Armed Forces during Desert Storm. During his childhood, Brent was a member of the East Tennessee Golden Gloves. He loved Tennessee Football with passion, his blood ran orange. He loved his job and always sought to be an asset to anyone he worked for and would never quit learning the job, the company from the ground up.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 to 3:00 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Brent was preceded in death by his father, Robert H Mills; mother, Linda Sue Mills; sisters, Robin Keith and Tammy Mills; nephew, Jason Spence, all of Knoxville Tennessee.
Brent is survived by daughter, Jessica B Cole (Cameron Cole), Mesa, AZ; sister, Lisa D Garrison (Tommy Garrison), Florence AL; nieces and nephews, Lauren Clark, Atlanta GA, Logan Bellar, Florence AL, Karrie Jamie and Dustin Mills of Knoxville TN; special friend, Mike Sassin of Florence, AL.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Florence/Lauderdale Animal Shelter in his name.
