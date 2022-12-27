FLORENCE — Harold W. Burns, 64, passed away December 24, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the Church of Christ at Macedonia, 2931 County Road 158, Florence, Al. 35633 and from 10-11 a.m. Friday morning prior to the service. The funeral service will be Friday, at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Arrangements are by Greenview Funeral Home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.