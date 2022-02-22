FLORENCE — Harold Cecil Cole, 64, died February 20, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Greenview Memorial Park with military honors.

