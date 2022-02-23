FLORENCE — Harold Cecil Cole, 64, of Florence, passed away February 20, 2022 at his residence. He was a member of Labor Local No. 366, and a U.S. Army veteran.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 6-9 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday, February 25, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Chris Weldon officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park with military funeral honors.
Harold was preceded in death by his father, Hollis Cole; stepfather who raised him from birth, Daniel Gandy, Sr.; mother, Virginia Gandy; brothers, Tim Gandy, Sr., James and Danny Gandy; and grandson, Gavin Cole.
He is survived by his son, Billy Cole (Kendra); daughter, Misty Horrison (Jeffrey); brother, Chris Gandy (Leann Hendrix); sisters, Irene Wood and Shirley Eaton; grandchildren, Bradley Gandy (Olivia Young), Payton Gandy, and Ty Cole; and great-grandchildren, Piper Grace Jolly, and Terri-Lynn Perry.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Ivey, Larry Ivey, Todd Bogus, Marty Frank, Payton, Gandy, and Zach Hoffman.
Jeffrey Horrison will serve as honorary pallbearer.
