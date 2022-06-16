LIVE OAK, TEXAS — Mr. Harold Clayton “Hoot” Gibson, 83, of Live Oak, Texas, formerly of Florence, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on May 24, 2022.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 1-3 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will follow in Greenview Memorial Park Love Mausoleum. Officiating at the funeral will be Rev. Edward Earwood.
He is survived by sisters, Eleanor Creekmore of Florence, AL, Joyce Ford of Florence, AL; his sons, Thomas M. Gibson and wife, Mariaelena of Live Oak, TX, James C. Gibson and wife, Tiffany of Syracuse, UT, Samuel J. Gibson and wife, Karen of Atoka, TN; daughter, Ruth E. Kline and husband, Mathew of Lewisburg, TN.; 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Thalia C. Gibson; father, Millard M. “Hoot” Gibson, and mother, Flossie I. Gibson.
Pallbearers will include Thomas M. Gibson, James C. Gibson, Samuel J. Gibson, Mathew Kline, Thomas H. Gibson and Matthew Kline.
Hoot was a graduate of Florence State College (University of North Alabama) with a BS in math and science. He worked for the Corps of Engineering 1962-1966 supporting NASA where he contributed to the making of the maps that Apollo 11 used to land on the moon in which he received an achievement award. He also worked as a computer systems analyst for both GE and Honeywell 1966-1971. He then worked as a computer systems analyst for IRS until his retirement in 1995 where he received a Secretary of Treasury award.
For the last five years, Hoot had lived in San Antonio TX where his oldest son lives. Since November 2018, Hoot had lived in Sodalis Senior Living where he was an integral part of the community. He would listen and talk, give advice to everyone, residents, and staff alike. If you wanted to know what was going on all you had to do was ask Hoot.
He was a loving husband, a devoted father, a great friend to many and a follower of Christ our Lord and Savior.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
Commented