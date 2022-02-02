KILLEN — Harold Daniel Newell, 80, of Killen died Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at his residence.
Visitation will be Friday, February 4, 2022, 11 AM to 1 PM at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 1 PM in the chapel with Greg Corble officiating.
Mr. Newell graduated from Athens State College with a BS in Criminal Justice. He was a member of Shoals Church. He was a past member of the Masons and Lions Club. He served six years as Mayor of Killen, Alabama. He loved golf and vintage car restoration. He was also an Auburn Tiger Football fan having traveled with the team as Trooper Security during the midseventies. After 35 years he retired from the Alabama State Trooper’s as a Captain of the Alabama Bureau of Investigation Division.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Audrey Newell; son-in-law, Bruce Yates.
Mr. Newell is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Dimple Newell; children, Lori Yates, Amy Shankles (Joey), Jamie Pritchett (Carl), Bridgett Corble (Greg), and Brandie Leoni; grandchildren, Cecil Yates, Caroline Yates, Evan Pritchett (Hartley), Paige Pritchett, Blake Shankles, Maddie Shankles, Carly Corble, Caden Corble, Cyler Corble, and Kimber Leoni; great-grandchildren, Lacey and Saylor Pritchett; sister, Jean Dubose; host of loving nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Kindred Hospice and Dr. Hollis.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented