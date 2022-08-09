FLORENCE — Harold David Richards, Sr., 79, of Florence, AL, passed away August 6, 2022. He was a member of Underwood Baptist Church and a US Army veteran. He also owned and operated Petersville Auto Service.
Visitation will be today, August 9, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Donnie McDaniel officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park with military honors.
Mr. Richards was preceded in death by his mother, Eddie Mae Pitman; father, Joe Mitchell Richards; brothers, Charles Richards, Raleigh Richards, Jack Richards (Darlene), and Lloyd Richards (Fran); sisters, Alma Jo Davis (Bobby), Barbara Moody (Wilson), Myra Moore, and Ruby Pendergrass (Marlon).
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bobbie Sue Barnes Richards; son, Harold David Richards, Jr. (Donna); daughter, Donna Richards Cosby (late Marty Cosby); sisters, Pauline Thomason and Edna Faye Prince (Fred); grandchildren, Kristin O’Kain Johnson (Michael), Katelyn Cosby Laing (Brandon), Josh Richards (Nicole), James Mitchell Cosby (Taylor), Allison Cosby Cook (Will), Emily Richards Thomas (Bill); and 12 great-grandchildren, Brylee, Marsie, Talya, Jagger, Caspian, Nolan, Ryder, Galexie, Paxden, Bennett, Adalyn, and Breken; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Long (Evan), Robbie Dickerson (Joey), and Annette Moultrie; brother-in-law, Flynn Barnes (Jan); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Mike Prince, Dewayne Davis, Gary Moody, John Moody, Donald Thomason, and John McDaniel. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Darby and Herman Graham.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
