RUSSELLVILLE — Harold Dean Trapp, 81, of Russellville, AL, passed away October 16, 2020, at Terrace Manor Nursing Home. Born in Franklin County, he was the son of the late A.C. “Cliff” and Mary Colagrosse Trapp.
Graveside services will be held today, October 20, 2020, at Union Hill Cemetery at 11:00 A.M. Officiating will be Richard Parker.
Mr. Trapp is survived by his sister, Dorothy Trapp Taylor; nephews, Sammy (Cindy) Taylor, Marty Taylor and Greg (Donna) Trapp; great-nieces, Kerby Smith (Shannon) and Brittany Trapp; great-nephews, Chris Trapp (Sarah) and Corey Trapp; great-great-nieces, Mary-Hadley Smith and Lexi Trapp; great-great-nephews, Hayden Smith and Carter Trapp; brother-in-law, Robert Taylor; sister-in-law, Ora Mae Scott, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death in addition to his parents were brother, A.R. Trapp; sister, Sharon Sherrill, and niece, Scarlet Taylor Seay.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
