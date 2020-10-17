RUSSELLVILLE — Harold Dean Trapp, 81, died October 16, 2020. Arrangements will be available by Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. He was the brother of Dorothy Taylor.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.