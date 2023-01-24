F 1,24,23 Harold Wayne Donaldson.jpg
TUSCUMBIA — Harold Wayne Donaldson, 76, Tuscumbia, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, January 27, from noon – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Kirk Bishop and Randy Tanner officiating.

