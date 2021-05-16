TUSCUMBIA — Harold Douglas “Doug” Hester, 62, of Tuscumbia, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021. A private service was held for his family. He graduated from Auburn University in 1982 as an electrical engineer and continued to be a dedicated Auburn football fan. He retired from Southern Nuclear Company in Birmingham, AL. Although he was an avid fisherman and enjoyed golf, he loved his family more. He especially loved the affectionate title of “Baba” his grandchildren gave him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Mildred Hester; and his son, Christopher Douglas Hester.
Doug is survived by wife of 39 years, Melissa Hester; daughter, Jennifer Wagstaff (Conner); grandchildren, William Christopher Yeatman, Hannah Matildé Yeatman, and Finn Wagstaff; sister, Pauline McMinn (Terry); numerous nieces and nephews; and his dog, Maggie.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
Commented