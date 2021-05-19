FLORENCE — Harold Douglas Murphy Sr., 90, of Florence, AL passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021. Doug attended and graduated from Central High School in 1949. He then attended David Lipscomb College from 1949-1951. After that, he attended Florence State College (Now University of North Alabama) from 1951-1953. He married Peggy Anne McKay in May of 1951. After that, he graduated from the School of Banking of the South Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Doug started his banking career at First National/Suntrust Bank in 1954 and retired 40 years later in 1994. Doug enjoyed playing golf. He has played at over 175 golf courses. Doug and Peggy are proud members of Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ for over 68 years. Doug and Peggy Murphy enjoyed a wonderful 70 years of marriage. His most favorite activity was family gatherings at the family “River Shack.”
Doug was very active and affiliated with many organizations, Former Elder and Deacon at Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ, Past Chairman, Mars Hill Bible School Board, Former Member and Former Board Member Chamber of Commerce of the Shoals, Former Member Florence Kiwanis Club, Former Turtle Point Yacht and Country Club Member, Former Member Robert Morris Associates, Former Charter Member and Past President of the Children’s Foster Care Program of Lauderdale County, Former Board Member Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Alabama, Former Lauderdale County Chairman U.S. Savings Bonds, Former President Tennessee Valley Chapter Bank Administration Institute, Former President Muscle Shoals Chapter American Institute of Banking, Former State Treasurer Alabama Heart Association, Former Member and Past President Alabama 60+ Golfers Association and delivered meals with Meals on Wheels for over 30 years.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 12-2:00 p.m. at Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Justin Pannell officiating. Interment will be in Greenview Memorial Park. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Anne McKay Murphy; sons, Doug Murphy Jr. (Becky), David Murphy (Jackie), Randall Murphy (Donna); grandchildren, Dee Murphy (Leslie), David Murphy (Tara), Jennifer Tidwell (Jason), Daniel Murphy (Misti), Mac Murphy (Kai), Macy Skipworth (Josh); great- grandchildren, Jillian Murphy, Condra Murphy, Murphy Tidwell, Norah Murphy, Ty Murphy, Marlie Tidwell, Ella Murphy, Drake Murphy, Darby Skipworth, Eliza Murphy, Shelby Lynn Murphy, and Cole Murphy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Gertrude Murphy; sister, Elizabeth (Beth) Glenn.
Pallbearers will be Dee Murphy, David Murphy, Mac Murphy, Daniel Murphy, Jason Tidwell, Josh Skipworth, Condra Murphy, and Murphy Tidwell.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert McKay, Barry Brewer, Charles Clark, Knox Longshore, Jim Savage, Rick Hamm, Dave Llewellyn, Dr. Ricky Irons, Dr. Robert Mann and Charles Stevens.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to caregivers Holly, McKensie, Lauren, Marquita and Dr. Robert Mann.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Doug and Peggy’s Endowment have been established at Mars Hill Bible School 698 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, AL 35630.
