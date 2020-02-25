RUSSELLVILLE — Harold Douglas Saint, age 92, of Russellville, completed his earthly journey on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was born in Madisonville, KY on July 9, 1927.
Mr. Saint was a retired machinist from TVA.
The visitation will be 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. today, February 25, 2020 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel with Brother James McCullar and Brother Chase Dowdy speaking at the service. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery in Leighton.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of almost 70 years, Carrie Jean Hall Saint; sons, Jerry Don Saint (Linda), Doug Saint (Kathy); daughter, Laura Saint Smallwood (Barry); grandchildren, Cade Saint, Shasta Saint, Brandon Saint (Carissa), Colton Smallwood; great-grandson, Cayson Saint; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Maybell Saint; four brothers and three sisters.
The pallbearers will be DeWayne Pennington, Mike Quillen, Mark Hall, Marty Hall, Bradley Hall and Ricky Saint.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the staff of Hospice of North Alabama for the love and care of our family.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented