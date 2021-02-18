KILLEN
Harold Dudley Buchanan, Sr., 85, of Killen, AL passed away February 15, 2021. Harold was a retired millwright/machinist and a member of Florence Boulevard Church of Christ. He was also a United States Army veteran.
Harold is survived by his son, Harold Buchanan, Jr. and wife, Connie Burrell Buchanan; grandchildren, Michael Buchanan and Kristen Zeanah; brothers, Bill Buchanan and Bob Buchanan; 10 nieces and 10 nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents, Oliver Buchanan and Hazel Williamson Buchanan; and wife, Beverly Buchanan.
There will be a graveside service held for Harold on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery with Don Williams and Miles Stutts officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Buchanan, Bryce Buchanan, Dennis Patterson, Jeff Trousdale, Gene Gooch, Jim Morrison, Buddy Smith, and Dale Boren.
In Lieu of Flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the North Alabama Christian Children’s Home.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
