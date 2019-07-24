MUSCLE SHOALS — Harold Dwight “Junie” Neal, Jr., of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, died July 22nd at the age of 74. Visitation will be Thursday July 25th from 1-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel, Tuscumbia, Alabama and services immediately following with Dr. Rudy Guess officiating.
He was born on March 22, 1945 in Tishomingo, MS. He was a graduate of Deshler High School and served proudly in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War era. Following his time in the Navy he was a member of Pipefitters Local 760 and retired after 30 years.
Harold was preceded in death by his father, Harold Dwight Neal, Sr.; mother, Maxine McCutchen Neal; and infant son, John Patrick Neal.
Survivors include wife of 56 years, Debra Drexler Neal; son, David (Rebekah); grandchildren, Elizabeth Sharon Neal and John Patrick Neal of Birmingham.
Pallbearers are David Neal, Patrick Neal, David Drexler, Frankie Tubbs, Bill Marlar and Guillermo Araoz.
Thank you to his devoted caregivers over the past year: Home Instead Senior care, Melissa, Sarah, Frances, Sherry, Jenn and Nancy.
Special thanks to Dr. Jack McClendon, Brittany, Misty and Shay of Southern Care Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Faith Promise Missions at First United Methodist Church, Tuscumbia, AL. https://tuscumbiaumc.org/
