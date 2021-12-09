FLORENCE — Harold Earl McCluskey Sr., 91, passed away December 7, 2021 surrounded by loved ones at his residence. He maintained his strong commitment to his faith and family throughout his extended illness. Harold was born September 5, 1930 in Florence, AL to parents, Thomas Earl McCluskey and Russell Emmalean Smith McCluskey who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Knowell Thomas McCluskey, Florence. He married Ruth Imogene Collum McCluskey, February 23, 1955 and was a devoted husband for 66 years prior to her death earlier this year.
He is survived by his brother, Roland Smith McCluskey (Dimple) of Nashville, TN. Harold has three children who survive him, sons, Hal McCluskey (Stacey) and Tom McCluskey, both of Florence; daughter, Beth McCluskey Cox (Keith) also of Florence. He was a grandfather to nine grandchildren who brought him much joy and happiness, Chase McCluskey (Hannah), Elle McCluskey, Mack McCluskey, Jake McCluskey, Callie McCluskey, Aaron McCluskey (Ashton), Anna McCluskey, Garrett Cox, and Ann Elyse Cox, all of Florence.
Harold proudly served in the U.S. Army before he returned home to work as an accountant for Reynolds Metals Company where he was employed for over 40 years. He was a longtime member of College View Church of Christ and served faithfully there as an elder for many years. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Ricky Irons and Nurse Sally Bryant for the excellent care of their father throughout the years. Also to Encompass Hospice, Kayla Hines, and Shannon Ross for their loving care. A very special thanks to longtime caregivers, Jeanette Thigpen and Margie Vaughn. Your help, constant support, and compassion for our parents will never be forgotten.
Visitation will be Friday, December 10th at 1:00 at Greenview Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 in the chapel. Mark White will be officiating. Pallbearers will be sons, son-in-law, and grandsons.
