ANDERSON — Harold Edward “Big H” McConnell, 80, died April 25, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 11-1 at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories with the McConnell family.

