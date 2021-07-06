LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Harold Gene Faulkner, 77, died July 4, 2021. Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Graveside service to follow at noon in Pleasant Point Cemetery. Mr. Faulkner was a native of Lawrence County, TN.

