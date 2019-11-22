IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Harold Neal Gist, 54 of Iron City, TN, passed away November 20, 2019. Mr. Gist was a machinist and member of the Church of Christ.
Harold is survived by brothers, Dale Gist and Kerry Gist; sister, Donna Gist King. He was preceded in death by parents, Marshall Ozell Gist and Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Atwell Gist and brother, Jackie Gist.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral will follow in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Emmeline Stutts Cemetery. Harold’s friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank John Boy Powell for being a special friend.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented