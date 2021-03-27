SHEFFIELD — Harold H. Adair, 81, died March 24, 2021. Funeral will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Fifth Street Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com

