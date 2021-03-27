SHEFFIELD — Harold H. Adair, 81, died March 24, 2021. Funeral will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Fifth Street Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Chad's Pharmacy holding COVID vaccine clinic today, Sunday
- Muscle Shoals City Council approves new roof for Cypress Lakes golf cart barn
- Protests in Myanmar as junta chief marks Armed Forces Day
- LifeSouth asking for blood following tornadic weather
- Jewish Passover begins at sundown tonight
- Biden invites Russia, China to first global climate talks
- The eviction moratorium is expiring. What will Biden do?
- Modi's party seeks big win as 2 key Indian states vote
Most Read
Articles
- Muscle Shoals man dies in single-vehicle crash
- Tennessee man loses control of motorcycle, strikes tree in fatal Lauderdale County crash
- 2 arrested after cyclist robbed at knifepoint
- Lightning strikes 2 people, including a Florence police officer
- Fire damages garage of Sherwood Forest residence Wednesday
- Indian Mound, TVA hold speaker series on looting
- Colbert Commission approves new vehicle policy
- Crews working on caved-in section of West Alabama Street
- Severe storms, long-tracking tornadoes possible in the Shoals
- Lauderdale County to pave 40 miles of roads
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Treasury sends out additional 37 million relief payments
- Automation coming, maybe sooner than anticipated in Alabama
- Ross Hill
- Judy Parker
- Yellen, Powell say more needed to limit US economic damage
- GOP firebrand US Rep. Mo Brooks enters Alabama Senate race
- Muscle Shoals man dies in single-vehicle crash
- Tennessee man loses control of motorcycle, strikes tree in fatal Lauderdale County crash
- Johnny McClanahan
- 3 inmates from Lauderdale crimes up for parole
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Party like it's 1999: Hatton boys going back to state semifinals (1)
- Storm-infested day brings heavy rainfall, flooding in the Shoals (1)
- ALGOP Executive Committee holds winter meeting today (1)
- Officials: Man cut down oaks at Civil War site, stole timber (1)
- Pine Street study offers city, UNA options for improving safety (1)
- Lauderdale County Commission chairman speaks at anti-Marxism rally (1)
- Auburn chosen to conduct wage, job description study (1)
- UNA men's basketball: Comeback falls short, but Lions make most of chance on big stage (1)
- UNA sports planner (through March 21) (1)
- GI still bothered by Fonda's actions (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented