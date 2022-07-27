LEXINGTON — Harold H. Glover, 87, died July 24, 2022. Visitation will be today from 12 to 2 p.m. at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Butler Cemetery with Military Honors.

