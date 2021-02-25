FLORENCE — Harold “HB” Lewis, 64, died February 20, 2021. Public viewing will be 12 to 8 p.m. Friday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Pearsall Cemetery, Muscle Shoals.

