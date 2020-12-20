FLORENCE — Harold Edwin Holt, 79 of Florence, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 after an extended illness. He was a truck driver by trade.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 22, 2020, from 2 - 3 p.m., at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Willodean Caldwell Holt; parents, Warren and Geneva Holt; and son-in-law, Ronald Buttrum.
He is survived by his sons, Ronald Holt and Frankie Holt (Linda); daughter, Pam Buttrum; stepsons, Gary Caldwell and James Caldwell (Beth); sisters, Faye Quillen and Sue Blevins (Larry); grandchildren, Tasha Holt, Josh Holt, Shawna Stanfield (Grant), Katie Castle (James), Austin Holt, Luke Buttrum (Hope), Jake Buttrum, Kayla Davis (Jarrod), Elizabeth Caldwell, and Lucas Caldwell; great grandchildren, Areonna Caldera (Trent), Carson Ramson, Layne and Lizzy Olene Buttrum, Houston Stanfield, Brynlin, Anslee, and Jaxon Castle, Kendall Quinn, Knox Davis, and Jarrah Davis.
Special thanks to Kindred Hospice, especially to Rosa Darby RN, Kellie James RN, and Renea Jones.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented