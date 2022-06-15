BEAR CREEK — Harold John McInnish, 70, died June 13, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. with burial in Mount Home Cemetery.

