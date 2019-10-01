RUSSELLVILLE — Harold Keith Vaughn was born July 16, 1959 to the late Dorothy and James “Jake” Vaughn, Jr. He departed this life on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center.
He accepted Christ and joined New Jerusalem M.B. Church, Russellville. He later became a faithful member of Gaines Street M.B. Church, Russellville, Pastor Larry Bonner.
Harold was employed at Russellville Electric for 29-plus years. He dearly loved his job, co-workers and friends. He was a member of the Franklin Civic Club.
His memories will forever be cherished by his daughter, Peyton Faith Vaughn, Russellville; two sons, Chadwick Summerhill, Russellville, Courtney Summerhill, Huntsville; three brothers, Larry Vaughn, Florence, James Ray Vaughn, Tuscumbia, Robert Earl Vaughn, Dallas, TX; aunt, Claudia Arnold, Stone Mountain, GA; stepgranddaughter, Maleah Harris, Decatur; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Visitation with the family will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral services for Mr. Vaughn will be noon Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, Russellville. Rev. Larry Bonner officiating. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Russellville. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. The public viewing will be today from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing
Commented