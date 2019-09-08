TUSCUMBIA
Harold L Aycock, 83, passed on Thursday, September 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Harold was a lifelong resident of Colbert County. He was born on May 22, 1936 to the late Albert Sidney and Pearl Aycock. Harold was a 1955 graduate of Colbert County High School and was a member of the UAW Local 255. He was an avid sports fan who loved high school and college football. He worked most of his life on the farm and at Ford Motor Company until his retirement in 1990. After he retired, he continued to farm until his health declined.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Betty L Aycock; his parents, Albert Sidney and Pearl; and sister, Dorothy Poag.
He leaves to cherish his memories: children, Ricky H. Aycock (Shelia), Derek L. Aycock (Sandra) and Carla A. Aycock; grandchildren, Caleb Aycock, Shannon Ricks (Corinthian), Erica, Kim, Joshua (Haley), Derek, Jr., Kayla, and Justice Aycock; great grandchildren, Keevan Ricks, Tyler, CJ, Brian, Nicole, Amber Aycock, Keeara Ricks, Jaiden, Ayden, Braxton and Hannah Aycock; brother, Albert Neal Aycock; sister, Mollie S. Jeffries (L.C) and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
Special thanks to the many friends and family who visited and called before and during his sickness, Dr. Wiiliam H. Heaton and Staff, Dr. Don Heinkel and Avalon Medical Staff and Northwest Alabama Cancer Center Staff for their many wonderful acts of kindness and medical services.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a charity of your choice. Per his request, there will be no services. Family will receive friends on September 12, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Carriage House at the Oaks, 4642-498 Ricks Lane, Tuscumbia, Ala 35674.
Arrangements entrusted to Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
