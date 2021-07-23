TUSCUMBIA — Harold Lee Mitchell, 82, Tuscumbia, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. A private service was held for the family.
Harold was a native of Colbert County. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a retired Alabama State Trooper. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Mary Mitchell; and stepdaughter, Kristie Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Susie Mitchell; children, Jennifer Smith Adderhold (Glenn), Leighann Throneberry, and Greg Mitchell; and grandchildren, Emily Rhodes, Kristin Rhodes, and Chandler Throneberry.
Pallbearers were Joe Duncan, Scott McGee, Glenn Adderhold, Billy Hanback, Randy Hanback, and Brad Willis.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented