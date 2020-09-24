LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Harold Leon Dover, 70, died September 22, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Bishop Chapel Cemetery. He was a member of Ramah Baptist Church.

