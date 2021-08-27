LEXINGTON
Harold McLoyd Cottrell, 79, of Lexington, passed from this life Wednesday, August 25, 2021. He was born March 9, 1942, in Grassy, where he lived most of his life. He graduated from Lexington High School in 1960. After high school he went to Chicago and worked for a while, but city life was not for him, so he came back home to Grassy.
In 1963 Harold joined the National Guard. He served six years and was honorably discharged in 1969. It was 1962 Harold went to a get together with friends, near West Limestone High School and there he met his sweetheart. Harold and Ann were married August 29, 1964, at Salem Springs Baptist Church in Limestone County. They would have celebrated 57 years together on August 29, 2021. They were blessed with two wonderful children. They lived in Grassy all their years together.
Harold loved God, his wife and his children. His grandsons were such a joy to his life.
He was an extremely talented craftsman and mechanic. He could fix or build anything. He retired from Federal Mogul after many years of service.
Visitation for Mr. Cottrell will be today, August 27th from 11-12 at First Baptist Church of Anderson. Funeral service will follow at 12 with James Waddell officiating. Burial will be in Grassy Cemetery where Harold proudly served on the board for many years. Pallbearers will be Seale Coleman, Tony Davis, Ricky Moore, Stuart Sanderson, Spencer Sanderson and Scotty Smith.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Spencer and Ona Cottrell; infant sister and brother-in-law, Jud Adams. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Coleman Cottrell of Lexington; children, Suzie Cottrell (Stuart) Sanderson of Madison, David (Misty) Cottrell of Carrollton, Georgia; grandchildren, Cole Cottrell and Spencer Sanderson; brother, Royce (Sarah) Cottrell; sister, Phyllis Adams; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
