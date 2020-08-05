ANDERSON — Harold Nix, 85, of Anderson passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. He had a deep love for music and his guitar. He played in numerous bands and also taught many musicians how to play.
A graveside service honoring Mr. Nix’s life will be held today, August 5th in Anderson Cemetery at 10 a.m. Ron Craig will be officiating.
Harold was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Nix; and his aunt, Trudie Nix. He is survived by his cousins, Ray (Wanda) Tucker, Steve (Debbie) Tucker, Frances Tucker, Ron (Joan) Craig, Marjorie (W.H.) Fulks, Danny Nix and Linda Hammond.
