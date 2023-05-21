Harold Gwynn Nutt was born May 6, 1941, in Waynesboro, TN, the son of Willard Jess and Claytie Brewer Nutt. He was united in marriage to Barbara Dianne Andrew on December 28, 1959. Harold honorably served his country in the United States Army where he served in Vincenza, Italy for two years then was honorably discharged in 1962. He was of the Church of Christ faith. Harold retired after 35 years of working as the manager of Government sales for CSX railroad and then was a founding partner of Defense Services Company. He departed this life on May 18, 2023, in Lawrenceburg, TN at the age of 82 years and 12 days.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years Barbara Dianne Andrew Nutt of Waynesboro, TN; sons, David Nutt (Nicky) of Ellisville, MS, and Steven Nutt (Jennifer) of Columbia, TN; daughter, Marlene Brinlee (Danny) of Waynesboro, TN; brother, Carl Max Nutt (Louise) of Waynesboro, TN; sister, Wanda Meredith (Cliff) of Ringgold, GA; grandchildren, Danielle McClain and Tanner, Tiffany (Powell) Nutt, Brett Nutt, Logan Nutt, Patrick Brinlee, Shelby Nutt, Emily Nutt, Chris Walker, Erin Morse, Emily Morse, and Faith Morse; and great grandchildren, Ledger Powell, Asuna Powell, Winry Powell, Parzival Powell, and Oaklee McClain.
Funeral services held on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Waynesboro, TN with Mitchell Skelton officiating. Burial in Walnut Grove Cemetery with Military Rites. Shackelford Funeral Directors assisting the family.
Pallbearers: Brett Nutt, Logan Nutt, Tanner McClain, Eddie Nutt, Richard Nutt, and Curtis Nutt.
Honorary Pallbearers: Patrick Brinlee, Danielle McClain, Tiffany Nutt Powell, Chris Walker, Erin Morse, Emily Morse, Shelby Nutt, and Emily Nutt.
