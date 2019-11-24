TUSCUMBIA — Harold Gene Pendergrast, 61, of Tuscumbia, AL, passed away Nov. 22, 2019.
Survivors include his mother, Bettye Pendergrast; son: ,Kyle Pendergrast (Shanna); daughter, Desiree McCaig (Michael); brother, Mike Pendergrast; sisters, Sheila Holland (Fudd), Kayleen Harrison (Tim) and Patti Miles; seven grandchildren; and Harold was Unc to a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Katie Weatherby Davis; father, Harvey Melton Pendergrast; twin brother, Harvey Dean Pendergrast; and sister, June Pendergrast.
Visitation for Mr. Pendergrast will be on Monday, Nov. 25, from noon- 1p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Greg Morris officiating. Burial will be in Guy Cemetery in Tuscumbia, AL.
Pallbearers will be Michael Pendergrast, Rusty Phillips, Michael Phillips, David Holland, Greg Holden & Gene Grubbs.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
