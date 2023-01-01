TUSCUMBIA — Harold Hoyt Porter, 84 of Tuscumbia, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, December 29, 2022.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 1, 2023, from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Greg Beasley and Blair Kiel officiating. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens with Greg Kiel officiating.
Harold was a lifelong resident of Colbert County and a veteran serving the U.S. Army Reserve in the 883rd Quarter Master Unit from 1958-1964. He was retired from Reynolds Metals Company after 40 years of service. Harold was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and several other roles in the church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rather and Nellie Porter.
Harold is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Gay Porter; children, Kimberly Kiel (Greg) and Hal Porter (Kimberly); brother, Harry Porter (T-Anne); and grandchildren, Blair Kiel (Mary Ellen), Brock Kiel (Emily), Molly Kiel, Halley Cox (Micah), and Hayden Porter.
Pallbearers are Blair Kiel, Brock Kiel, Hayden Porter, Micah Cox, and Todd Porter.
The family expresses special thanks to Dr. Danny McFall, Happier at Home, and caregiver, Sonia Grant. Each member of this family would also like to express their deepest gratitude and appreciation to their Lord and Savior that such a loving God would choose each one of them to be a member of this family.
