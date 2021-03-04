TUSCUMBIA — Harold Ray Stanfield, 82, Tuscumbia, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Visitation was Wednesday, March 3, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be today at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Dwight Rivers officiating. Interment will be in Mountain Springs Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Mattie Lee Stanfield; son, Doug; parents, Riley and Vivian; brothers, Riley Jr, Henry, and Hillard; and sisters, Cora and Diane.
Harold is survived by his brother, Jack Stanfield (Carolyn); sister, Nettie Drummond; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be David Stanfield, Kenneth Stanfield, Jerry McCullough, Craig McCullough, Dean Goodloe, and Willie Brown.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Encompass Hospice.
