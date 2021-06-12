HUNTSVILLE — Harold “Roger” Zills, 70, died June 10, 2021. Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Lawrence Funeral Home. Graveside service is 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Sanderson Cemetery. Roger is survived by three siblings.

