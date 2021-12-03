RUSSELLVILLE

Harold Sears, 62, died November 28, 2021. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to noon at Akins Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at noon at the funeral home with burial in Rock Springs Cemetery.

