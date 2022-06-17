LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Harold “Shorty” Fields, 78, died June 15, 2022. Visitation will be today from 12 to 4 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 4 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. He was a member of Mars Hill United Methodist Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.