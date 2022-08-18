LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Harold Smithson McAnally, 79, died August 16, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Leoma Church of Christ. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery

