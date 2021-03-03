TUSCUMBIA — Harold Stanfield, 82, died March 2, 2021. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with burial in Mountain Springs Cemetery, Cherokee. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

