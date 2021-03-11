SHEFFIELD — Harold T. Hailstock, 82, died March 7, 2021. Public viewing will be Friday from 1 to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral home, Sheffield. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Cox Boulevard Church of Christ, Sheffield. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.

