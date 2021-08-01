HUNTSVILLE — Harold T. Stott, age 96, of Huntsville, AL (formerly of Booneville, MS and Tuscumbia, AL) died July 27, 2021.
He was born in Memphis, TN on September 30, 1924. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Eunice Storey Stott; mother, Gretchen Miller Smythe of Booneville, MS; father, John Stott of Memphis, TN; and two brothers, Joe Miller Stott of Virginia Beach, VA and John Edward Stott of Palm Desert, CA. He is survived by one daughter, Judy Darby (Larry) of Villa Rica, GA; two sons, Colonel (U.S.A. ret.) Tom Stott (Donna) of Hampton Cove, AL and Orange Park, FL and Jeff Stott of Huntsville, AL; one grandson, Major (USAF) Nicholas Stott (Tiffanie) of Orange Park, FL; and one great-granddaughter, Amelia Grace Stott of Orange Park, FL.
Harold was a World War II Army veteran, Dental Technician 5th Grade, serving as part of the 205th Hospital Ship Compliment of the AH-6 USS Comfort in the Pacific Theater of Operations. His awards included the Good Conduct Medal, the Asia/Pacific Theater of Operations Medal, and World War II Victory Medal. He was the oldest living member and Master Mason of the Booneville, MS Masonic Lodge #305. He retired from the Tennessee Valley Authority where he was an Air Quality Specialist.
During his years in Tuscumbia, AL, he was a member of First Baptist Church for 45 years, was a deacon and spent 25 years as the Director of Sunday School.
A graveside service will be held at their family plot in Booneville Cemetery in Booneville, MS on Thursday, August 12, at 10:00 a.m.
Our deepest appreciations and thanks to Katrina Coleman, Kyser’s Place, and her health care workers for the superb care they provided for Daddy and Mother. Katrina ensured they were both treated like family members at the residence in Huntsville, and that they were always cared for, comfortable, and experienced a quality life until the end.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented