TUSCUMBIA — Harold Thomas Chambers, 84, Tuscumbia, left his earthly home and joined his beautiful wife in Heaven on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Our Pop knew how to live life to the fullest and had a never ending “bucket list”. He will be missed every day until we see him again and are very grateful for his life.
His visitation will be Saturday, September 18, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. in the parlor of First Baptist Church, Tuscumbia. The funeral will immediately follow in the church sanctuary with Barrett Long and Ted Vafeas officiating. Interment will be in Shoals Memorial Gardens.
Harold was a member of First Baptist Church, Tuscumbia, as well as the Gideons, Masons, and Shriners. He retired as a metal inspector with Reynold’s Alloys. Harold was active in real estate and construction and was able to continue his property management until earlier this year. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Chambers; parents, Andrew and Ila Chambers; and sisters, Mary Kiser and Louisa Palmer.
Harold is survived by his daughters, Gina Chambers Bolen (Tyler), of Dallas, TX, and Stacey Chambers Rush (Howard), of Birmingham; grandchildren, Thomas Rush (Hannah), Houston, TX, Ana-Cecilia Rush, Birmingham, and Zachary and Blake Bolen, both of Dallas, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Rush, Zac Bolen, Blake Bolen, Butler Dobbins, Thomas Wilson and Sammy Richardson.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to First Baptist Church, Tuscumbia.
The family expresses special thanks to the staff at Compassus Hospice and Brentwood Memorial Care.
