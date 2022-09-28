TUSCUMBIA — Harold “Truman” Johnson, 84, Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, September 29, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A graveside service will follow at New Bethel Cemetery, beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Greg Willis and Greg Beasley officiating.
Truman was a member of the body of Christ. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Ann Kimbrough; parents, Charlie and Christine Inman Johnson; son, Max Johnson; daughters, Karen Johnson and Jill Johnson Mansell; and granddaughter, Debbie Johnson.
Truman is survived by his son, Rex Johnson; grandchildren, Brandy, Jesse, Stephanie, Ashley, Eric, Jacob, Molly, and Julie; great-grandchildren, Will, Brandon, Connor, Kylee, Amberlee, Adrienne, Johnson, Ava, Jackson, Holiday, EllieAnna, Everett, Kaleb, and Vivian; and great-great-grandchild, Maxon.
Truman’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented