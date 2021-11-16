TUSCUMBIA — Harold W. Herring, 90 years old of Tuscumbia, AL, passed away November 13, 2021 at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
The graveside service will be today, November 16, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at Old Bethel Cemetery with Brother Barrett Long officiating.
He was born September 20, 1931, in Franklin County, AL, to Clarence and Clara Mae Herring.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Louise Herring; his son-in-law, Jim Couch; and his brother, Lester Herring.
He is survived by his children, Donald Herring (Renae), Teresa Clemons (Steve), and Gina Couch; grandchildren, Alisha Aday, Caleb Aday, April Allen (Ben), Beth Clark (Jason), Shawn Herring (Ashley), Brandon Herring (Lindsey), Reagan Couch, and J.J. Couch; and nine great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mitchell Hollingsworth Rehabilitation nurses for their love and care of our father and grandfather.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
