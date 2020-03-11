ANDERSON — Harold W. Smith, 85, of Anderson, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Harold is preceded in death by his wife, Katie Smith; son, Ricky Smith; parents, Walter and Reba Smith; brother, Henry “Mott” Smith. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews that loved his dearly.
Visitation for Mr. Smith will be Saturday, March 14th at Anderson First Baptist Church from 10-11 a.m. with a memorial service following. James Waddell and Tyler Smith will be officiating.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories with Mr. Smith’s family.
